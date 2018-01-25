I-235 Closure Tentatively Scheduled To Begin Friday Night

The installation of the railroad bridge over Interstate 235, just to the south of N. 50th Street, is tentatively scheduled to begin this weekend.

During the construction, both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-235 will be closed between N. 36th St. and just south of the I-44 interchange.

The closure is set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, with the potential to re-open earlier. In a press release, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) outlined the following ramp closures in the area, as a result of the project:

Eastbound I-44 to southbound I-235;

Westbound I-44 to southbound I-235

Northbound I-235 on-ramp from N. 36th St.

ODOT alternate routes during the closure of I-235.

The project was originally set to begin last weekend, but high winds forced engineers to push things back another seven days.

A live stream video of the construction can be seen at www.i235live.com and on the News 9 Facebook page.

Even after the bridge is installed, I-235 will remain narrowed to two lanes both northbound and southbound through 2019 as remaining construction work continues.