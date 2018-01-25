I-235 Closure Tentatively Scheduled To Begin Friday Night

A bad case of the flu can trigger a short-lived, but substantial, spike in some people's heart attack risk, new research suggests.More >>
A bad case of the flu can trigger a short-lived, but substantial, spike in some people's heart attack risk, new research suggests.More >>
The installation of the railroad bridge over Interstate 235, just to the south of N. 50th Street, is tentatively scheduled to begin this weekend.More >>
The installation of the railroad bridge over Interstate 235, just to the south of N. 50th Street, is tentatively scheduled to begin this weekend.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.