Spike In House Fires Puts Strain On Red Cross Volunteers

A spike in house fires this year is stretching Red Cross volunteers to the max.

Across the country, the American Red Cross has responded to to nearly 60 percent more home fires than in 2017.

"Our volunteers have been responding all around the state at a tempo we have not seen in quite a while," Red Cross disaster program manger Mary Jane Coffman said.

Last year, between Jan. 1 to 23, Red Cross volunteers responded to 26 house fires in Oklahoma County.

This year, that number has more than doubled to 58.

In addition to firefighters, at a scene like this one, Coffman said the Red Cross is also present.

Volunteers on standby ready to comfort victims who have lost everything and often have no where else to go.

Coffman said 90 percent of their operation is dependent on volunteers, and she said they can always use more.