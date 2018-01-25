Sheriff's deputy killed near Denver, 1 of 3 suspects caught

The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorseful

The war has begun in Philadelphia and Boston, where the Super Bowl-bound rivals are lightheartedly refusing to sell items from each other's cities in a sort of "cheesesteak ban heard 'round the world."

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital.

The judge who sentenced a former sports doctor for sexually assaulting gymnasts praised the Indiana newspaper that helped expose the abuse, saying society needs "investigative journalists more than ever.".

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

Grumpy Cat has won some scratch. A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity.

The owner of a $300,000 Ferrari is suing a Florida resort whose valet mistakenly gave the keys to a young man trying to impress his date.

The constant fighting in Washington is giving new motivation to groups trying to reduce partisanship in U.S. politics.

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

DENVER (AP) - A sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others, authorities said.

A spokeswoman for the Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to an "assault in progress" Wednesday night and saw one of the suspects run behind a house. That suspect pulled a handgun and shot the deputy in the chest before fleeing, she said. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Investigators set a large perimeter in their search for two other suspects, who remain on the loose.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper released a statement Wednesday night saying he was deeply saddened to learn of the deputy's death.

The deputy's name and age have not been released, and the spokeswoman did not release any other information about what led to the shooting in a residential area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown Denver.

The Denver Post reports that a hearse carrying the deputy's body left the garage at the Denver Health medical center around 12:30 a.m. MST on Thursday escorted by a solemn procession of police cars. The procession included officers from federal, state and local agencies.

The shooting happened less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot and four other officers were injured in an ambush in suburban Denver.

