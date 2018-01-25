Killing of Colorado deputy leads to 1 arrest, search for 2

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

The Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show has debuted in Denver after a high-profile departure from its longtime Utah home in a dispute over preserving public lands.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

The government's official report on last year's Hurricane Harvey records downpours of more than 5 feet for storm that killed 68 and caused $125 billion in damage.

NASA honors 7 astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel's first astronaut.

South Dakota could become the first state to repeal a "bill of rights" for crime victims if legislators succeed in removing it from the state constitution.

A detective says a man accused of serial killings in Arizona killed his mother at their apartment and argued with his stepfather before shooting him to death.

Stunned by a deadly school shooting, a grief-stricken Kentucky community is struggling to understand how one of its own could have unleashed such terror.

Parents of abused gymnasts say they 'will never get rid of the guilt'.

Gymnasts' parents say they'll 'never get rid of the guilt'

DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy, but some schools in the area were shut down as police combed a residential area north of Denver for evidence and two men that authorities believe were nearby the killing.

Deputy Heath Gumm, 31, and other deputies were responding to a disturbance about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown Denver when the shooting took place, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to an "assault in progress" and saw one of the suspects run behind a house. When deputies caught up with the man, he pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking Gumm in the chest, the sheriff's office said. The suspect fled but was later taken into custody.

Sheriff Michael McIntosh said police believe three men, including the accused shooter, were involved in the original altercation that brought deputies to the area. The other two men are not suspects in Gumm's death, he said.

The sheriff's office has not released names or detailed descriptions of them.

McIntosh refused to release the name or a photo of the accused gunman, telling reporters it would compromise the investigation.

Court records, though, said 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing was being held on suspicion of homicide of a peace officer and second-degree burglary in the county jail. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

Police maintained a strong presence in the area of the shooting Thursday, and some residents told local media outlets that police asked for permission to search their yards.

After Gumm died, a hearse carrying his body left a Denver hospital early Thursday, accompanied by a procession of officers from federal, state and local agencies. Despite the hour, people, some of them holding American flags, stood on the sidewalk as the procession passed.

The shooting happened less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot and four other officers were wounded in suburban Denver by a man with a history of mental health problems.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper called the killings "flat-out heartbreaking."

"It seems like again and again it's the good guys - the best - are the ones that go down," the governor said. "I think we, as a community, have to put more work into our families and try to make sure that people understand how to defuse things."

Gumm was married and had worked for the sheriff's office since 2012, the sheriff's office said.

Hickenlooper ordered state flags to remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Gumm's funeral.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Gumm was 31 years old, not 32, and began working for the sheriff's office in 2012, not 2013.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.