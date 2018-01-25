Crews Respond To Grass Fire In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Crews Respond To Grass Fire In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters responded to a grass fire early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. 

Officials said a grass fire started around 1 a.m. near the Kilpatrick turnpike around NW 150th Street and Council Road.  

The fire burned about three to five acres, officials said. 

Firefighters do not believe any homes were threatened. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.