Judge uses Nassar's letter to question his sincerity

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>
Judge sentences gymnastics doctor called 'prolific serial child sex abuser' to 40 to 175 years in prisonMore >>
Judge sentences gymnastics doctor called 'prolific serial child sex abuser' to 40 to 175 years in prisonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospitalMore >>
3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospitalMore >>
The war has begun in Philadelphia and Boston, where the Super Bowl-bound rivals are lightheartedly refusing to sell items from each other's cities in a sort of "cheesesteak ban heard 'round the world."More >>
The war has begun in Philadelphia and Boston, where the Super Bowl-bound rivals are lightheartedly refusing to sell items from each other's cities in a sort of "cheesesteak ban heard 'round the world."More >>
The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorsefulMore >>
The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorsefulMore >>
The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorsefulMore >>
The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorsefulMore >>