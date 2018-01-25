Judge uses Nassar's letter to question his sincerity

The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorseful

The war has begun in Philadelphia and Boston, where the Super Bowl-bound rivals are lightheartedly refusing to sell items from each other's cities in a sort of "cheesesteak ban heard 'round the world."

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital.

The judge who sentenced a former sports doctor for sexually assaulting gymnasts praised the Indiana newspaper that helped expose the abuse, saying society needs "investigative journalists more than ever.".

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

Grumpy Cat has won some scratch. A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity.

The owner of a $300,000 Ferrari is suing a Florida resort whose valet mistakenly gave the keys to a young man trying to impress his date.

The constant fighting in Washington is giving new motivation to groups trying to reduce partisanship in U.S. politics.

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The sentencing of former sports doctor Larry Nassar concluded in dramatic fashion when he apologized to victims only to see a skeptical judge question his sincerity - by reading excerpts from a letter he had recently written to her.

Nassar gave a short statement Wednesday in which he turned toward the women and girls, some of whom were weeping. "There are no words to describe ... how sorry I am," he said.

Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina was unimpressed, and read portions from his letter, which she had initially criticized him for last week.

"The media convinced them that everything I did was wrong and bad," he wrote, according to the judge. "They feel I broke their trust. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. It is just a complete nightmare."

Victims and others in the courtroom groaned, and the judge incredulously asked Nassar if he wanted to withdraw his November guilty plea to charges that he molested seven girls. "No your honor," he responded.

"Because you are guilty, aren't you? Are you guilty sir?" she pressed.

"That's my plea," he said.

Aquilina took the letter and tossed it aside in disgust.

"This letter, which comes two months after your plea, tells me you have not yet owned what you did. You still think that somehow you are right, that you are a doctor, that you are entitled, that you don't have to listen and that you did treatment. I wouldn't send my dogs to you sir," she said.

Aquilina first read excerpts of the letter last week, saying Nassar had written that he feared his mental health was not strong enough to sit and listen to a parade of victims. More than 150 women and girls testified or had statements read over the course of the seven-day hearing.

Aquilina reiterated that she would not release the letter, saying she doesn't want his accusers "revictimized by the words that you have in here."

___

This story has been corrected to show that Nassar's statement and the reading of the letter by the judge occurred Wednesday, not Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.