Mila Kunis to be honored with parade, roast at Harvard

The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorseful

The war has begun in Philadelphia and Boston, where the Super Bowl-bound rivals are lightheartedly refusing to sell items from each other's cities in a sort of "cheesesteak ban heard 'round the world."

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation

Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital.

The judge who sentenced a former sports doctor for sexually assaulting gymnasts praised the Indiana newspaper that helped expose the abuse, saying society needs "investigative journalists more than ever.".

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.

Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon submits her resignation amid outcry over school's handling of allegations against Larry Nassar.

Grumpy Cat has won some scratch. A California jury gave the furry frown queen more than $700,000 this week in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity.

The owner of a $300,000 Ferrari is suing a Florida resort whose valet mistakenly gave the keys to a young man trying to impress his date.

The constant fighting in Washington is giving new motivation to groups trying to reduce partisanship in U.S. politics.

Mila Kunis to be honored with parade, roast at Harvard.

Mila Kunis to be honored with parade, roast at Harvard

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2011 file photo, actress Julianne Moore, center, named Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals woman of the year, dances in a kickline with male cast members dressed as women, on the steps...

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017 file photo, Mila Kunis arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "A Bad Moms Christmas." Kunis has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. Sh...

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Mila Kunis is being honored with a parade and roast at Harvard University.

The "That '70s Show" actress is being honored Thursday as Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The group calls Kunis one of Hollywood's "most sought after, vivacious, and engaging actresses."

The Ukraine-born actress earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in 2010's "Black Swan." She also starred in "Bad Moms" and is the voice of Meg Griffin on "Family Guy."

Hasty Pudding is the nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization. It's been naming a Woman of the Year since 1951 but in recent years it's come under fire for excluding women from performing in its annual shows.

Some critics want Kunis to reconsider her invitation over the casting policy, but she hasn't commented.

