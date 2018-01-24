Don't Fall For 'Free Medical Bracelet' Scam, Edmond Police Say

Edmond Police are warning of a new phone scam targeting residents.

Police said the fraudsters pretend to represent the City of Edmond and claim to offer free medical bracelets. They also ask for personal information. Authorities said this is not legitimate.

The vigilant resident who recently received the call did not fall for the scam and reported it to police.

“We’re very thankful that the person called to give us a heads up,” said Jenny Wagnon with Edmond Police, "and that way we can get ahead of it so we won’t have any victims. We don’t know exactly what they’re wanting to do with the information, but history tells us it’s probably part of an identity theft.”