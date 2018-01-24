OKC Police Looking To Catch Hit-And-Run Suspect - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police need help from the public to solve a pedestrian hit and run collision late Tuesday night near NW 16th and MacArthur. Police say the victim suffered critical injuries and is now in the hospital.

A nearby business owner told News 9 the victim’s father told him his 23-year-old son has a shattered hip, brain trauma, and may lose an eye.

The owner of that business says the victim was on his cellphone, talking to his father just fifteen minutes before he was hit.

Police spokesman Gary Knight said, “Anyone with information on this crash, or may have witnessed something that happened in that area last night, we want to hear from them through Crime Stoppers. That number is 235-7300."

