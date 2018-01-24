Quinton Rig Explosion: Shirts Being Sold To Help Victims' Families

Support is coming in from around the world for the families of the five men killed in the Quinton gas rig explosion.

A Pittsburg County printing company designed a t-shirt in their honor, and they're not wasting any time getting the shirts ready for customers.

A McAlester print company designed the shirts, and they've already sold many of them. From every shirt sold, $10 will be divided up and given to the victims' families.

It's been a busy day at In Focus Promotions they are printing hundreds of t-shirts.

"It's amazing to me that, that many people want to help,” said In Focus Promotion CEO Caleb Woten.

Thirty-year-old Josh Ray, 29-year-old Matt Smith, 26-year-old Cody Risk, 60-year-old Parker Waldridge and 55-year-old Roger Cunningham are honored on the back of the shirt.

The shirts will be seen around the world.

Orders are coming in from as far away as New York City, Canada, Ireland, and, of course, all across Oklahoma.

"It’s just, it's too close,” said Woten. “You don't think about these things happening, so when something happens, Oklahoma United, I say that so strongly, because it's like, man, every time something happens Oklahomans unite."

"Of course, we're asking people to pray,” said Ryan Gathard, Foundation, McAlester Regional Health Center Director.

The McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation is teaming up with the print company, by organizing a GoFundMe account, which has already surpassed the goal of raising $10,000.

"People wanna do something,” said Gathard.

Woten added, "For us, it was just a way of saying, ‘Hey, we're beside you; we're with you. I know Oklahoma's with you. We're here to help.’"

NOTE: Chili's in McAlester will be donating ten percent of their proceeds this Saturday for everyone who mentions "Patterson 219" to their server.