President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weapons

Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the Palestinians

When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major pros

A judge has dismissed seven counts in the corruption case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a longtime friend.

3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospital.

The judge who sentenced a former sports doctor for sexually assaulting gymnasts praised the Indiana newspaper that helped expose the abuse, saying society needs "investigative journalists more than ever.".

Videos of Border Patrol officers escorting a woman out from the aisle of a Florida passenger bus are raising alarm over a routine immigration exercise that experts call questionable.

California prosecutors are asking a judge to bar the parents accused of torturing their children from contacting the victims.

Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.

Idaho officials reveal a plan to allow health insurance companies to ditch some federal coverage requirements of the Affordable Care Act, a step designed to create cheaper policies.

Idaho says no Obamacare needed for some new insurance plans

Judge set to sentence Larry Nassar after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

The last witness to speak at the sentencing hearing for a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls is a Kentucky lawyer who stepped forward in 2016 after USA Gymnastics was accused of mishandling complaints.

By JOHN HANNA

AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - As governor, conservative Republican Sam Brownback moved Kansas hard to the right, gaining national attention for an ultimately ill-fated experiment in cutting taxes while making the state a leader on abortion restrictions and gun rights.

___

BIG TAX CUTS

Brownback successfully pushed the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass aggressive personal income tax cuts in 2012 and 2013, arguing they would provide "a shot of adrenaline to the heart" of the state's economy.

But persistent budget problems followed, along with court mandates to boost spending on public schools. Kansas became an example even for conservatives of how not to do trickle-down economics. Voters turned on his legislative allies in 2016, and bipartisan majorities rolled back most of the cuts last year over Brownback's veto.

___

RESTRICTING ABORTION

Kansas has become a testing ground for anti-abortion policies during Brownback's seven years in office, and he's repeatedly touted the wave of additional restrictions.

In 2015, the state became the first in the nation to ban a common second-trimester procedure that opponents designated "dismemberment abortion." That law remains on hold because of a court challenge.

Brownback last year signed legislation that requires clinics performing abortions to identify their doctors for patients and provide information about them - specifically on white paper in 12-point Times New Roman type.

___

LGBT OPPOSITION

Brownback was a vocal opponent of gay marriage both during his tenure as governor and his previous 14 years as a U.S. senator. LGBT groups opposed his nomination by President Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

In 2015, he rescinded an executive order banning discrimination in state hiring and employment against gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender individuals. Then-Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, a Democrat, had issued the order in 2007, and Brownback argued that the Legislature should sign off on such a policy.

___

WELFARE RULES

Under Brownback, the state tightened its rules for cash assistance, imposing a work requirement and lowering the state's lifetime cap on cash assistance. Brownback contends the policies promote self-sufficiency and move people from welfare to work; critics say they hurt poor families.

In 2015, Brownback successfully pushed to have his administrative policies written into state law so that they'd be harder to change. The state received national attention for including what appeared to be the nation's most exhaustive list of items that couldn't be bought with cash assistance, including tattoos, cruises, concert tickets and visits to psychics.

___

GUN RIGHTS

Gun-rights advocates enjoyed a long string of legislative victories under Brownback. The state stripped cities and counties of their authority to regulate guns in 2014 and the following year ended a requirement for gun owners to obtain a state permit to carry concealed.

But lawmakers last year passed a bill meant to keep concealed weapons out of public hospitals and mental health facilities. The University of Kansas Health System was a strong supporter, and Brownback let it become law without his signature.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna .

