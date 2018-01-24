OG&E Crews Helping Restore Power In Puerto Rico - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OG&E Crews Helping Restore Power In Puerto Rico

Posted: Updated:
OG&E crews arrived on the island this week to help get the lights on for the thousands who have been in the dark. OG&E crews arrived on the island this week to help get the lights on for the thousands who have been in the dark.
PUERTO RICO -

Four months after Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico, nearly 40% of the country is still without power.

“These people, what they’ve gone through for so many days, and still the attitudes they have” said Rick Berg, an OG&E worker who is in Puerto Rico right now.

OG&E crews arrived on the island this week to help get the lights on for the thousands who have been in the dark.

OG&E shipped the bright orange trucks in by barge, flew in 50 linemen on Saturday, and picked up their vehicles at the port on Sunday. They began working on Monday.

“You know you never dreamed you’d be in Puerto Rico restoring power,” said Berg.

Berg said people in Puerto Rico moved out of their homes so the crews would have a place to sleep. 

PREPA, the utility company in Puerto Rico, asked for the assistance. OG&E is one of 19 companies that offered to send crews.

“For the most part we want to send experienced people who have been doing this because the conditions are different down there,” said Kathleen O’Shea, OG&E Spokesperson. 

But on the very first day, they were already able to help get the lights back on. And the crews are thanked with cheering, and signs.

“The other day they even signed a Puerto Rican flag and gave it to one of our teams that got the power restored. So, it’s a great celebration after 123 days,” said Rick.

For Rick, that makes the 28 days he's away from home worth it.

“I’m glad and proud to be part of it,” he said.

Wednesday, the second wave or workers were getting vaccinated and briefed. They are scheduled to arrive in Puerto Rico around February 8.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.