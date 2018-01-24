"Murphy Brown" Returning To CBS Starring Candice Bergen - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

"Murphy Brown" Returning To CBS Starring Candice Bergen

By CBS News
A current-day revival of the comedy series "Murphy Brown" will air on CBS for the 2018-2019 broadcast season, CBS Entertainment announced Wednesday. The network has granted a 13-episode series production commitment to bring back the series, which originally aired from 1988 to 1998.

The show will return to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.

Candice Bergen, who starred in the title role, will reprise her character. She will also serve as co-executive producer alongside Diane English.

The new multi-camera comedy will be written by Warner Bros. Television producers, who produced the original series.

"Murphy Brown" received 62 Emmy nominations (with 18 wins), 15 Golden Globe nominations (with three wins), three Screen Actors Guild Awards, five Directors Guild nominations (with two wins) and four Writers Guild nominations (with two wins) during the show's original 10-year run on CBS.

Bergen won five Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

TV Guide named Murphy Brown one of the "25 Greatest TV Characters of All Time" in 2010.

