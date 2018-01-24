1 Dead, 3 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Arcadia Lake - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

1 Dead, 3 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Arcadia Lake

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

One person was killed and three others injured following a multi-vehicle crash on E. 2nd Street, near Arcadia Lake, in Edmond, Wednesday evening.

First responders were called out to the scene of the five-vehicle crash on 2nd Street, between I-35 and N. Air Depot Boulevard.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but it appears one of the collisions may have been head-on. At least two people had to be extricated from their vehicles. According to police, three other people have been taken to local hospitals. At least one of the injured was transported from the scene via medical helicopter.

Authorities have shut down both Air Depot and 2nd Street in all directions while crews work the scene. The crash also caused major traffic tie-ips on the northbound side of I-35. 

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

