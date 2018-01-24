1 Dead, 3 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Arcadia Lake

One person was killed and three others injured following a multi-vehicle crash on E. 2nd Street, near Arcadia Lake, in Edmond, Wednesday evening.

First responders were called out to the scene of the five-vehicle crash on 2nd Street, between I-35 and N. Air Depot Boulevard.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but it appears one of the collisions may have been head-on. At least two people had to be extricated from their vehicles. According to police, three other people have been taken to local hospitals. At least one of the injured was transported from the scene via medical helicopter.

Authorities have shut down both Air Depot and 2nd Street in all directions while crews work the scene. The crash also caused major traffic tie-ips on the northbound side of I-35.

This is a developing story.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The wreck on 2nd east of I-35 is now a fatality wreck. 3 injuries as well and taken to the hospital. 2nd will remain closed for some time this evening. — Edmond Police Dept (@EdmondPD) January 24, 2018

TRAFFIC ALERT: Air Evac medical helicopter arriving to wreck scene on 2nd east of I-35. All lanes of 2nd are closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/RPc2LTc5IR — Edmond Police Dept (@EdmondPD) January 24, 2018