Truck hauling 4 elephants stalls, blocking Oklahoma highway - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Truck hauling 4 elephants stalls, blocking Oklahoma highway

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

EUFAULA, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a truck hauling four elephants stalled in eastern Oklahoma, blocking one lane of a busy highway for about two hours.

Patrol Lt. Jarrett Johnson said Wednesday that the commercial vehicle broke down shortly before 2 p.m. on a portion of U.S. 69 near Eufaula, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Johnson says a wrecker service arrived to help move the stalled vehicle from the highway, which reopened shortly before 4 p.m. A veterinarian from the area helped move the elephants and they were transferred to another trailer for transportation.

Johnson says he did not know where the truck came from or where it was headed when it broke down.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.