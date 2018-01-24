Truck hauling 4 elephants stalls, blocking Oklahoma highway

By The Associated Press



EUFAULA, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a truck hauling four elephants stalled in eastern Oklahoma, blocking one lane of a busy highway for about two hours.

Patrol Lt. Jarrett Johnson said Wednesday that the commercial vehicle broke down shortly before 2 p.m. on a portion of U.S. 69 near Eufaula, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Johnson says a wrecker service arrived to help move the stalled vehicle from the highway, which reopened shortly before 4 p.m. A veterinarian from the area helped move the elephants and they were transferred to another trailer for transportation.

Johnson says he did not know where the truck came from or where it was headed when it broke down.

