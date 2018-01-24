Classes At Southeast HS Will Resume Friday After Being Canceled - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Classes At Southeast HS Will Resume Friday After Being Canceled Due To Damaged Gas Line

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Classes were canceled for students at Southeast High School in Oklahoma City on Thursday due to a damaged gas line, according to an Oklahoma City Public Schools district spokesperson.

In a press release sent to News 9 Wednesday afternoon, district officials said that "construction crews damaged a gas line near Southeast High School, which will require the gas be turned off for an extended period of time while repairs are made. Because this will impact the heat and hot water supply to the building, district leaders have chosen to cancel classes for SEHS students (Thursday) and will be relocating staff to Metro Tech's South Bryan Campus. As always, our priority is to provide a safe learning environment for all students and staff."

In other notes, the district spokesperson said that the high school wrestling duel and the freshman basketball game vs. Northeast Academy would proceed as scheduled. Also, the OKCPS Food Truck will be on-site at Southeast High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to serve lunch to students who choose to drop by the campus.

Thursday, the district said all repairs were successful and classes will resume as normal Friday, January 26. 

