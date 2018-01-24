OKC Police Searching For Endangered 4-Month-Old - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police Searching For Endangered 4-Month-Old

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
35-year-old Leeanne Kelley is wanted for child stealing. 35-year-old Leeanne Kelley is wanted for child stealing.
The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered 4-month-old baby.

According to the report, 4-month-old Tamar Kelley was last seen in the company of her mother, 35-year-old Leeanne Kelley, in northeast Oklahoma City on Tuesday, January 23.

Police said there is a warrant out for Leeanne Kelley's arrest for child stealing.

News 9 picked up the arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon at the Oklahoma County courthouse.

According to the warrant, DHS had a “pick-up order” to place the baby in protective custody. The DHS workers said they coordinated with Kelley, but when they arrived at the family’s home, the baby’s grandmother said Kelley had taken the child.

The warrant also says Tamar is believed to be in danger because a family member has been accused of sex crime in the past.

Around 5:30 p.m., police said Leeanne Kelley was taken into custody. But information surrounding the baby Tamar's whereabouts haven't been released at this time. 

