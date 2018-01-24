Elephant Transport Stalls Outside Eufaula

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a commercial vehicle carrying elephants stalled about four miles north of Eufaula on Highway 69 Wednesday afternoon. A local veterinary office was called to the scene to assist.

The elephants were taken to private property in Checotah that is adjacent to the veterinarian's office. They veterinarian examined them all and said they are all fine.

The flooring of the truck separated from the semi trailer though it doesn't appear to have dropped enough to injury the elephants. There were four being transported.

The elephants were being taken to a circus in Iowa. A new transport truck is loading them up to take them to their destination.