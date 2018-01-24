New Information In OKC Serial Armed Robbery Case

Police are releasing new information in their search for a serial armed robber suspect.

Investigators believe they have photos of the vehicle used in a string of armed robberies, that first began on Sunday.

OKC Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect on Tuesday. In all, that person has hit a phone store, a gas station and two hotels on the south side of the metro.

During each robbery, the suspect has his face covered with a T-shirt and a sock over his hand to possibly conceal a gun.

If you recognize the suspect or his vehicle, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

