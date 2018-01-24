Baby Dies After Being Found Unresponsive At Stillwater Daycare

A baby has died after being found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon at a Stillwater daycare, police said.

The baby, who has not been identified, was found not breathing about 1:45 p.m. at Super Kids Learning Center, 706 N Jardot.

Staff members performed CPR on the child and called police. The baby was taken to Stillwater Medical Center where she died.

The baby's cause of death has not been determined.