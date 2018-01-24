Oprah visits Alabama grave of woman honored in Globes speech

US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weapons

CIA: North Korea moving 'ever closer' to putting US at risk

Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the Palestinians

Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunami

Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high school

'People just ran': Students fled for lives in fatal shooting

When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major pros

Bill Cosby is suddenly out and about in his hometown of Philadelphia in what legal experts say appears to be an effort by the comedian to rebuild his good-guy image ahead of his retrial on sexual assault charges in the spring.

Bill Cosby is hitting the town; legal experts see a strategy

A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.

California prosecutors say a Mexican Uber driver living in the country illegally has been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing young women.

Uber driver in US illegally charged with 4 California rapes

Minnesota Public Radio releases additional details of the sexual harassment allegations against Garrison Keillor; the former radio host is pushing back against the woman's account.

MPR releases more details of allegations against Keillor

Oprah Winfrey has visited the grave of a black Alabama woman whose rape by six white men in 1944 drew national attention and whose story was highlighted in Winfrey's recent Golden Globes speech.

Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high school.

Students ran for their lives as shots erupted in high school

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

California prosecutors are asking a judge to bar the parents accused of torturing their children from contacting the victims.

DA seeks to bar parents from contacting 13 kids kept captive

Judge set to sentence Larry Nassar after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Oprah Winfrey has visited the grave of a black Alabama woman whose rape by six white men in 1944 drew national attention and whose story was highlighted in Winfrey's recent Golden Globes speech.

Winfrey said in an Instagram post that on assignment for "60 Minutes," she ended up in the town of Abbeville where Recy Taylor suffered injustice, endured and recently died.

Taylor was 24 when she was abducted and raped as she walked home from church in Abbeville. The NAACP assigned Rosa Parks to investigate the case, and she rallied support for justice for Taylor.

Two all-white, all-male grand juries decline to indict the men who admitted they assaulted her.

Taylor died in December, just before her 98th birthday.

