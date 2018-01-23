Chickasha School Administrator Resigns Following Suspension

A Chickasha school administrator has resigned -- after they were suspended before the new year.

Tuesday night hundreds gathered at a special board meeting. Pete Bush, the districts maintenance director, turned in his resignation tonight. He's one of 5 employees suspended before Christmas break.

Others were also accused of embezzlement, while one employee's accused of failing to report the abuse of a student.

One of the 5 staff members has been welcomed back to work, while the others fate will be decided in the coming days during other special school board meetings.

Many parents tell us some district staff claim this is a cover up and staff were suspended for speaking out against a new curriculum put in place by the superintendent who recently took a leave of absence and will not return. They say they've seen manipulations to make the program appear successful.

"We have two law firms, now a forensic audit team in town, if they truly had embezzlement, or failure to report child abuse one simple phone call to Chickasha PD would have took care of all that," said Tony Tuthill, a parent.

A citizens petition is now being passed around, with 1,000 signatures it will land on the state auditors desk. Signees are asking for their own investigation.

We also reached out to the schools attorney for comment, we've not heard back.