Travel Trailer Total Loss After Fire In NE OKC

A travel trailer was fully engulfed in flames after an "accidental" fire, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

According to the department, crews are responded after a report of an explosion at a travel trailer park in the 2700 block of NE 63rd Street, around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

OKCFD says the fire was determined to be an accident. The travel trailer is total loss.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

