My 2 Cents: FBI Says Texts Between Agent, Lawyer Are Missing

You've got to be kidding me, how many times are we going to be told by top people in the Federal Government, “Oh sorry, we lost all that evidence.”

With all of the claims of vanishing emails during previous Washington DC investigations, you'd figure that trick was just about used up, but you figured wrong.

Have you heard the latest? The FBI now says six months’ worth of text messages between a high-ranking FBI agent and an FBI lawyer he was having an affair with, have suddenly gone missing. The agent was helping lead the Trump-Russia collusion probe, she was working on it too.

From the text messages Congress have seen, the agent and his FBI mistress don't like Donald Trump, and were stunned when he got elected. And that, eventually got them removed from the Trump investigation team.

Those text messages are damning enough that Republican congressmen who've seen them say they show a shocking anti-Trump bias from top officials in the Department of Justice and the FBI.

But again, mysteriously, the text messages from the most critical time period are suddenly irretrievable, the phones weren't configured correctly the FBI says.

The Attorney General has ordered his people to find them if possible… not exactly confidence inspiring.

