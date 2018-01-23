Elk City Man Says Contractor Tried To Rip Him Off

A Lone Wolf contractor has been charged in Beckham County with felony construction fraud, after an Elk City man hired him following last May’s Elk City tornado.

Pridex Construction owner Chris Poindexter is the subject a 37-page arrest warrant. Elk City Police and Beckham County say Poindexter attempted to charge Alan Beck thirty-thousand more dollars than he should have to repair Beck’s house after the tornado. Beck says Poindexter tried to double-bill him on some repairs. Poindexter says that’s not true.

"It didn't seem like more than just fraud. It seemed like some kind of racket," said Alan Beck, Elk City homeowner.

"I'm not paid to this day and now I'm facing a felony charge. And I have been arrested for home repair fraud. I'm speechless. But the police say it's a valid charge. We'll let court proceedings take care of them," said Chris Poindexter, Pridex Construction.

An attorney for Poindexter has filed a lien on Beck’s home.