Westbrook Selected, George Snubbed In All-Star Reserve Selections

Just one of the Thunder’s “Big 3” will be playing in the 2018 NBA All-Star game and it’s last year’s MVP.

Paul George and Carmelo Anthony will each miss the game - George has made four of the past five and Carmelo had been to eight-straight.

The reserves, which are selected by the NBA’s head coaches, are Russell Westbrook, LaMarcus Aldridge, Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in the West.

The East reserves are: Bradley Beal, John Wall, Victor Oladipo, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Kyle Lowry and Kevin Love.

Starters for the game will be LeBron James (captain), Stephen Curry (Captain), James Harden, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

The first-annual All-Star Draft results will be released on Thursday. LeBron James and Stephen Curry are captains.