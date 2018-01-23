$5,000 reward offered in shooting death of Oklahoma woman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

$5,000 reward offered in shooting death of Oklahoma woman

By The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is authorizing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the death of an Oklahoma woman who was found floating in a reservoir.

The governor issued an executive order Tuesday in the case of 33-year-old Cassie Ann Easom, of Miami (MY-AM'-uh), Oklahoma.

She was found Dec. 7 in the Elk Creek Reservoir in southwest Kansas and was later declared dead. Investigators say she was shot several times in the head.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The executive order makes the reward offer effective immediately.

