Court: Oil company can be sued when worker injured or killed - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Court: Oil company can be sued when worker injured or killed

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled that oil and natural gas companies can be sued when a worker is killed or injured on the job.

The state's highest court handed down the ruling Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by the family of a worker who died after being burned at an Oklahoma County oil well site operated by Stephens Production Co.

Attorneys for Stephens argued that a workers' compensation law adopted by the Oklahoma Legislature in 2013 granted them immunity.

In an 8-0 ruling with one recusal, the Supreme Court agreed with a district court judge who ruled the statute is an unconstitutional special law.

An attorney for Stephens, E. Edd Pritchett Jr., didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.