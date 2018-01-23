Court: Oil Companies Can Be Sued When Worker Injured Or Killed

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said Tuesday afternoon that a 15-year-old boy shot 14 people Tuesday morning at a southwestern Kentucky high school. Two of the victims, a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, died. Five others suffered non-gunshot injuries, the governor said. The suspect in the incident at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, has been apprehended, according to officials with Marshall County Emergency Management.More >>
The Oklahoma Supreme Court says oil and natural gas companies can be sued when workers are injured or killed on the job, striking down part of a state law exempting them from such lawsuits.More >>
