Disturbing Items Discovered During Child Porn Arrest In Yukon

A Yukon man was arrested on child pornography complaints, late last week. But what’s more disturbing are some of the items investigators found while searching the suspect’s home.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Jefferey Holm on Friday, Jan 19, after undercover investigators discovered he had been downloading and sharing child porn from his computer.

The content of some of the videos caused investigators to move quickly to obtain a search warrant at Holm’s home.

“Any time we see these types of videos and images being shared we’re immediately concerned the pornographer may go hands on with a child, if they haven’t already,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputies served that warrant on Friday and recovered 12 devices, two of which they say contained child pornography. According to investigators, Holm attempted to perform a “factory reset” on the devices in an attempt to delete the lewd files. Investigators, however, were able to recover the deleted material.

Also during their search, authorities tell News 9 they learned that several small children lived in the home. Investigators found two pairs of little girl’s panties and various other children’s clothing under Holm’s bed, according to the report. All of the items were collected and sent to the OSBI lab for DNA testing.

Holm was booked into the Canadian County Jail on two counts of possession of child pornography. His bond was set at $50,000.