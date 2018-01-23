Alaska Tsunami Warning Downgraded To Advisory

A tsunami warning was issued for coastal areas of Alaska and British Columbia from the border of Washington State to Attu, Alaska, the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management said.

The warning was issued after an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.2 hit 175 miles southeast of Kodiak City, Alaska. The earthquake was later downgraded to a 7.9 magnitude.

Prelim M8.2 earthquake Gulf of Alaska Jan-23 09:31 UTC, updates https://t.co/IS7vGrshXA — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) January 23, 2018

The warning was later downgraded to an advisory.

"If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground," the office said. "Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest."

In addition, the National Weather Service put much of the U.S. West Coast on alert.

Tue Jan 23 10:07:47 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/qeKKqFTysB — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 23, 2018

Hawaii was also put under a tsunami watch.