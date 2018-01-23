Alaska Tsunami Warning Downgraded To Advisory - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Alaska Tsunami Warning Downgraded To Advisory

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
ANCHORAGE, Alaska -

A tsunami warning was issued for coastal areas of Alaska and British Columbia from the border of Washington State to Attu, Alaska, the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management said.

The warning was issued after an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.2 hit 175 miles southeast of Kodiak City, Alaska. The earthquake was later downgraded to a 7.9 magnitude.

The warning was later downgraded to an advisory.

"If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground," the office said. "Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest."

In addition, the National Weather Service put much of the U.S. West Coast on alert.

Hawaii was also put under a tsunami watch.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.