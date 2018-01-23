Search For Missing Pittsburg County Drilling Rig Workers Set To - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Search For Missing Pittsburg County Drilling Rig Workers Set To Resume

Posted: Updated:
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Recovery efforts will resume Tuesday for five men who are missing after a drilling rig explosion Monday near the town of Quinton.

Authorities are not letting anyone get very close to the site of the explosion Monday night. 

They say searchers have not gotten closer than 100 feet to the rig to search for the five workers.

1/22/2018 Related Story: 5 Missing In Pittsburg County Drilling Rig Explosion Presumed Dead

Law enforcement, firefighters and rig crews monitored the scene overnight.  

Sixteen people were able to walk away from the site.  One had to be flown by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital.  It is still not clear what caused the explosion.  

Patterson UTI Energy, Incorporated, which owns the rig has contacted the employees' families.

Authorities are planning to hold a news conference at around 10 a.m. to update the situation.

News On 6 plans to stream that news conference as well as keeping you updated on the recovery effort.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.