Ford Recalling 327K Vehicles

Consumer Affairs reported that Ford Motor Company is recalling 327,796 vehicles with airbag inflator issues.

The following vehicles are recalled:

Model year 2013 Mustangs sold or registered in the states of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Model year 2010 Ford Edges, Fusions, Mustangs and Ranger; Lincoln MKXs and Zephyr/MKZs; and Mercury Milan’s sold or registered in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia

Model year 2009 Ford Edges, Fusions, Mustangs and Rangers; Lincoln MKXs and Zephyr/MKZs; and Mercury Milans sold or registered in the states of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming

According to Consumer Affairs, the recalled vehicles are equipped with airbag inflators assembled as part of the passenger front airbag modules, used as original equipment or replacement, that may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling.

An inflator explosion could result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants.