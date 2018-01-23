Survey: Mayors view climate change as pressing urban issue

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case looms

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S.

Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

Cosby jokes in 1st show since 2015 he 'used to be' comedian

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has struck down the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts, granting a major victory to plaintiffs who had contended the districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

Authorities in Kodiak, Alaska, are telling residents to move to higher ground after a strong earthquake struck nearby, prompting tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia.

Jury in federal civil case finds former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke did not violate a man's free speech with taunting Facebook posts after detaining him at an airport last year.

The gun industry is holding its biggest annual trade show this week in Las Vegas just a few miles from where a gunman slaughtered 58 concertgoers outside his high-rise hotel suite in October.

A new survey finds that U.S. mayors increasingly view climate change as a pressing urban issue, with many favoring policies that could inconvenience residents or even hurt their cities financially.

California prosecutors say a Mexican Uber driver living in the country illegally has been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing young women.

By BOB SALSBERG

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - U.S. mayors increasingly view climate change as a pressing urban issue, so much so that many advocate policies that could inconvenience residents or even hurt their cities financially.

The annual survey of big-city executives, slated for release on Tuesday by the Boston University Initiative on Cities, also reflected the nation's sharp political divide. Ninety-five percent of Democratic mayors who responded believed climate change was caused by human activities, a view shared by only half of Republican mayors.

A clear majority of mayors were prepared to confront President Donald Trump's administration over climate change and felt their cities could be influential in counteracting the policies of the Republican president, who at times has called global warming a hoax and last year withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.

"A striking 68 percent of mayors agree that cities should play a strong role in reducing the e?ects of climate change, even if it means sacrificing revenues or increasing expenditures," a report accompanying the survey stated.

In all, 115 mayors of cities with at least 75,000 residents answered the fourth annual survey named for Thomas Menino, a longtime Democratic mayor of Boston who founded the university program before his death in 2014. The survey was sponsored in part by The Rockefeller Foundation and Citigroup.

Organizers of the survey declined to release a list of the 115 mayors who responded, citing confidentially agreements. According to the report, nearly two-thirds of the mayors were Democrats and the cities had an average population of 233,000.

The survey cited the availability and affordability of housing as the single most pressing concern of mayors, followed closely by climate change and municipal budget pressures caused in part by federal and state cuts.

A foreword to the report, signed by Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Betsy Price, the Republican mayor of Fort Worth, Texas, argued that cities can exert formidable influence over U.S. and global policies.

"At a time when the national conversation is divisive, cities offer a sense of hope and shared identity," the mayors said.

Sixty-eight percent of mayors said they would be willing to expend additional resources or sacrifice revenue to combat climate change.

Democrats were more than twice as likely as Republicans to promote environmental policies that might inconvenience motorists in their cities, and almost three times as likely to support entering into regional climate pacts or networks. Yet only 26 percent of Democrats and 5 percent of Republican mayors were eager to slap any costly new regulations on the private sector.

The survey found that attitudes about climate change differed geographically as well as politically. For example, 90 percent of all Eastern mayors and 97 percent from the Midwest blamed human activities for climate change, compared to 70 percent from Southern cities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.