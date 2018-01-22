Southmoore H.S. Basketball Players Suspended Over Video

A video making the rounds on social media has some Southmoore High School basketball players in trouble.

The video shows the players singing vulgar lyrics. The district tells News 9 the players in the video were suspended and kept from taking part in a tournament over the weekend.

Moore Schools says in all, two videos have surfaced online with one Friday and the other Saturday. It says privacy laws prohibit any comment on specific discipline but this situation is being addressed.

A statement goes on to say Moore Schools has zero tolerance for the attitudes and statements made in the videos. The high school is taking steps to ensure students understand the gravity of their actions and the negative effect it has on the rest of the student body and the District.

Moore Public Schools also tells us Southmoore administrators are now in the midst of conducting a formal investigation.

You can read the full statement from Moore Public Schools, below: