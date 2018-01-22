Connecticut theater director accused of sexual misconduct

Dem, GOP leaders already blame each other as shutdown looms

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has struck down the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts, granting a major victory to plaintiffs who had contended the districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has struck down the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts, granting a major victory to plaintiffs who had contended the districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered...

Authorities say a 15-year-old female student has been airlifted to a hospital after being shot at her high school in a small town south of Dallas.

The family of a Kansas man fatally shot at the door of his home after a hoax emergency call has sued the city of Wichita and the unidentified officers involved.

Many federal employees are starting a workweek with confusion and anxiety over a government shutdown that will lock hundreds of thousands of them out of their jobs.

A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.

Doctor who came to US as child jailed by immigration agents

A volunteer for group that offers aid to immigrants crossing the desert has been arrested in Arizona.

The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island are now open for visitors, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.

California prosecutors say a Mexican Uber driver living in the country illegally has been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing young women.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut theater's artistic director is on administrative leave due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Long Wharf Theatre board chair Laura Pappano says she placed Gordon Edelstein on leave Monday following a report by The New York Times.

The newspaper says it interviewed four women on the record who alleged unwanted sexual contact by Edelstein since his arrival in 2002, including one who complained to theater management in 2006. Other former employees alleged the prominent director made sexually explicit remarks at the New Haven theater.

Pappano says they knew of no instance in which a complaint was filed and not dealt with. She says many accusations detailed by the newspaper weren't previously reported.

Edelstein didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

