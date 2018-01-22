Dog Dies In Yukon House Fire

Crews responded to a house fire in Yukon, Monday evening.

Firefighters were called out to the home, located in the 700 block of Heather Terrace, located just to the south of E. Main Street and east of S. Yukon Parkway.

The man who lived in the home told authorities he was cooking with grease in the kitchen when a fire started. He was able to escape, but said his dog didn't survive.

Fire crews out of Yukon and Mustang were at the scene. Crews said there's extensive smoke damage throughout the entire home.

