State Lawmakers Proposing 'Strange' Bills

The Oklahoma Legislature has filed 1,953 bills for the 2018 session.

With just a couple of weeks to go before the state legislative session, you’d think lawmakers would be focused 100-percent on permanent solutions to our ongoing budget issues. But that’s not the case.

The Oklahoma Legislature has filed 1,953 bills for the 2018 session. And while many of them deal with the budget, some seem, well, frankly, silly.

Senate Bill 1547 by Senator Nathan Dahm (R) of Broken Arrow would modify a state statute to say all wildlife in Oklahoma is the property of “Almighty God”.

But Dahm says there’s a more secular reason behind the bill.

“The way it currently is stated is that all wildlife belongs to the state. Which means the state could potentially be liable. You know if you hit a deer with your car insurance is going to call it an act of God. So, this is just aligning it with the Oklahoma preamble to the constitution which uses the phrase “Almighty God”, Dahm said.

Dahm, who has authored over a dozen bills tied to the budget, says this bill just removes outdated language and gives the legislature more control over wildlife management.

House Bill 2680 by Representative Chuck Strohm (R) of Jenks creates the "Bathroom Guidelines Act." The bill is very vague and Strohm didn’t respond to a request for a comment, but it appears to be a bill regarding transgender people using public restrooms.

“Two years ago we beat it five times in this chamber. And I think we’re going to beat it again,” said Troy Stevenson of Freedom Oklahoma. “It’s an absurd piece of legislation no matter how you look to spin it.”

Finally, Senate Bill 950 by Senator Gary Stanislawski (R) of Tulsa, would allow students to possess and “self-apply” sunscreen.

“The reason is its considered an FDA approved drug and if you have any FDA approved drug it takes a nurse, a school nurse to apply the suntan lotion,” said Stanislawski.

Stanislawski’s bill allows students, with a parents’ permission, to apply sunscreen themselves.

“It’s just a common sense bill. It seems kinda silly on its face, but that’s what’s required in today’s world that we live in,” he said.

The legislature is scheduled to reconvene February 5.