State Lawmakers Proposing 'Strange' Bills

With just a couple of weeks to go before the state legislative session, you’d think lawmakers would be focused 100-percent on permanent solutions to our ongoing budget issues.More >>
With just a couple of weeks to go before the state legislative session, you’d think lawmakers would be focused 100-percent on permanent solutions to our ongoing budget issues.More >>
Last year was not a good year to be an Oklahoma state lawmaker.More >>
Last year was not a good year to be an Oklahoma state lawmaker.More >>
Crews are responding to a house fire in Yukon, Monday evening.More >>
Crews are responding to a house fire in Yukon, Monday evening.More >>
With just a couple of weeks to go before the state legislative session, you’d think lawmakers would be focused 100-percent on permanent solutions to our ongoing budget issues.More >>
With just a couple of weeks to go before the state legislative session, you’d think lawmakers would be focused 100-percent on permanent solutions to our ongoing budget issues.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.