Former Classmates Plan Vietnam Memorial At MWC High School

MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

Some old classmates from Midwest City High School hope to give current students a lesson in honor and sacrifice.

They have started raising money for a memorial to honor the 22 former bomber students who were killed in the Vietnam War.

The design includes the names and faces of those who died on black granite stone in a courtyard on campus.

“I wanted to help build a memorial that would do them justice for what they did,” said John Laakman, who graduated from MCHS in 1967.

The memorial will be on campus next to the school’s history center and serve as a lesson to current students.

“We want them to understand the dedication that these students sacrificed for their freedoms today,” said Bob Osmond who graduated in 1964 and serves as Chairman of the Vietnam Memorial Project.

The hope is to raise around $250,000, with construction starting in the Summer.

To learn more, or to donate, you can visit: www.BomberVietnamMemorial.org

