Dept. Of Education Surveys Why Teachers Are Leaving - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Dept. Of Education Surveys Why Teachers Are Leaving

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

We know Oklahoma has a teacher shortage. But the Department of Education wanted to know exactly why. So, the Department commissioned the survey of teachers who are no longer teaching in the state.

The results are based on nearly 5,500 teachers under the age of 65 who responded.

The biggest reason they left - no surprise here: pay. 

When asked in an open-ended question why they left the profession, 20% said it was because of the pay, with another 14% who said they had a better opportunity, which the Department of Education says is likely related to pay, as is the 19% who said they moved to another state.

Sixteen percent said they left teaching for personal reasons, 6% said leadership and regulations was the reason for leaving, and another 6% said they quit teaching because they don't feel valued or respected.

But the big take away may be how many teachers who left the profession say they would come back if they would get a pay raise.

“We have 30,000 educators who are paying to keep their certification active in Oklahoma but they are not teaching in an Oklahoma School,” said Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

According to the survey, nearly half of younger teachers and 31% overall, would return to the classroom if pay was better. Do the math, and that's 7,000 to 8,000 teachers that would be willing to return to the classroom.

“Now we have the evidence that confirms we can attract back thousands of educators who already hold….an active Oklahoma teaching certificate.”

Superintendent Hofmeister says she is now asking for a $5,000 teacher raise all this year. In the past, she has advocated phasing in that raise.

Read Related Story: Governor, School Leaders Discuss State Of Education In Oklahoma

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.