Trump hits solar panels, washing machines with tariffs

Dem, GOP leaders already blame each other as shutdown looms

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has struck down the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts, granting a major victory to plaintiffs who had contended the districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

Authorities say a 15-year-old female student has been airlifted to a hospital after being shot at her high school in a small town south of Dallas.

The family of a Kansas man fatally shot at the door of his home after a hoax emergency call has sued the city of Wichita and the unidentified officers involved.

Many federal employees are starting a workweek with confusion and anxiety over a government shutdown that will lock hundreds of thousands of them out of their jobs.

A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.

Doctor who came to US as child jailed by immigration agents

A volunteer for group that offers aid to immigrants crossing the desert has been arrested in Arizona.

The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island are now open for visitors, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.

California prosecutors say a Mexican Uber driver living in the country illegally has been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing young women.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump on Monday approved tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines in a bid to help U.S. manufacturers.

The president's decision followed recommendations for tariffs by the U.S. International Trade Commission.

"The president's action makes clear again that the Trump administration will always defend American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses in this regard," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement announcing the decision.

Most imported solar modules will face an immediate tariff of 30 percent, with the rate declining before phasing out after four years.

For large residential washing machines, tariffs will start at up to 50 percent and phase out after three years.

The U.S. solar industry was split over the trade barriers.

The tariffs were sought last year by Suniva Inc., which filed for bankruptcy protection in April, and the U.S. subsidiary of Germany's SolarWorld.

They said that a nearly 500 percent increase in imported solar panels over five years led to a ruinous price collapse. Nearly 30 U.S. solar-manufacturing facilities had closed in the past five years, they said, as China plotted to flood the global market with cheap products to weaken U.S. manufacturing.

Suniva spokesman Mark Paustenbach called tariffs "a step forward for this high-tech solar-manufacturing industry we pioneered right here in America."

However, solar installers and manufacturers of other equipment used to run solar-power systems opposed tariffs, which they said will raise their prices and hurt demand for the renewable energy.

The Solar Energy Industries Association, which represents installation companies, said billions of dollars of solar investment will be delayed or canceled, leading to the loss of 23,000 jobs this year.

Mark Bortman, founder of Exact Solar in Philadelphia, said the prospect of tariffs - since the trade commission recommended them in October - had already caused him to delay hiring and expansion plans.

"Solar is really just starting to take off because it is truly a win-win-win situation" for consumers, workers and the environment, he said. "Tariffs would really be shooting ourselves in the foot."

The case for tariffs on washing machines was pushed by Benton Harbor, Michigan-based Whirlpool Corp. The company's chairman, Jeff Fettig, said tariffs on imported machines would create new manufacturing jobs in Ohio, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

"This is a victory for American workers and consumers alike," Fettig said. "By enforcing our existing trade laws, President Trump has ensured American workers will compete on a level playing field with their foreign counterparts."

But Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said Republicans need to understand that tariffs are a tax on consumers.

"Moms and dads shopping on a budget for a new washing machine will pay for this - not big companies," Sasse said in a statement.

Suniva, SolarWorld and Whirlpool were helped by a 1974 trade law that lets companies seek trade protection if they can show damage from a rise in imports.

Up to certain levels, imports of solar cells will be exempt from the tariff, while the first 1.2 million imported large washing machines will get a lower tariff, peaking at 20 percent.

Congress has no authority to change or veto Trump's decision. Countries affected by the decision can appeal to the World Trade Organization.

