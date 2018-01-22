Report: Cowboys Promoting VanGorder To Assistant Coach

Mike Gundy plans to promote former Auburn, Atlanta Falcons and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder to defensive assistant, according to a Football Scoop report.More >>
Mike Gundy plans to promote former Auburn, Atlanta Falcons and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder to defensive assistant, according to a Football Scoop report.More >>
Trae Young scored 48 points, but missed a deep 3 at the buzzer in overtime as No. 4 Oklahoma fell to Oklahoma State 83-81 on Saturday. Jeffrey Carroll had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Kendall Smith added 20 points for Oklahoma State. Smith's 3 with 8 seconds left in regulation tied it at 73. The Cowboys went on to post their first win over a Top 10 team for first-year coach Mike Boynton.More >>
Trae Young scored 48 points, but missed a deep 3 at the buzzer in overtime as No. 4 Oklahoma fell to Oklahoma State 83-81 on Saturday. Jeffrey Carroll had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Kendall Smith added 20 points for Oklahoma State. Smith's 3 with 8 seconds left in regulation tied it at 73. The Cowboys went on to post their first win over a Top 10 team for first-year coach Mike Boynton.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
A video making the rounds on social media has some Southmoore High School basketball players in trouble.More >>
A video making the rounds on social media has some Southmoore High School basketball players in trouble.More >>
Mike Gundy plans to promote former Auburn, Atlanta Falcons and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder to defensive assistant, according to a Football Scoop report.More >>
Mike Gundy plans to promote former Auburn, Atlanta Falcons and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder to defensive assistant, according to a Football Scoop report.More >>
A Pittsburg County fifth grader's dream came true Friday night. Eli got to play during the championship basketball game last week and scored a basket because of some good sportsmanship.More >>
A Pittsburg County fifth grader's dream came true Friday night. Eli got to play during the championship basketball game last week and scored a basket because of some good sportsmanship.More >>
Oklahoma is poaching Georgia assistant coach Shane Beamer to help with the offense, according to an ESPN report.More >>
Oklahoma is poaching Georgia assistant coach Shane Beamer to help with the offense, according to an ESPN report.More >>