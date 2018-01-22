Report: Cowboys Promoting VanGorder To Assistant Coach

Mike Gundy plans to promote former Auburn, Atlanta Falcons and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder to defensive assistant, according to a Football Scoop report.

VanGorder spent this season as a defensive analyst for the Cowboys and has been rumored among the candidates for the defensive coordinator position.

The announcement that VanGorder will be an assistant but not the coordinator likely means Gundy will look outside the program for his top defensive assistant. Defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements would be the only other name to watch internally.