Houston Well Control Company Responds To Quinton Drilling Rig Fi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Houston Well Control Company Responds To Quinton Drilling Rig Fire

Posted: Updated:
Osage SkyNews 6 HD image of the Boots & Coots crew, in red jumpsuits, meeting with firefighters. Osage SkyNews 6 HD image of the Boots & Coots crew, in red jumpsuits, meeting with firefighters.
Image of the damaged gas well near Quinton, from Osage SkyNews 6 HD. Image of the damaged gas well near Quinton, from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD image of some of the Boots & Coots crew members at the scene. Osage SkyNews 6 HD image of some of the Boots & Coots crew members at the scene.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Houston company that specializes in controlling well fires sent a crew to the scene of Monday's explosion and fire in Pittsburg County.

Pittsburg County Emergency Management officials said a crew of eight from Boots & Coots Well Services arrived at the McAlester airport early Monday afternoon and then headed to the scene of the well fire southwest of Quinton.

Five people are missing after a gas drilling rig exploded Monday morning between Quinton and Featherston, sending flames shooting 50 feet in the air.

1/22/2018 Related Story: Five Missing In Pittsburg County Gas Well Explosion

Boots & Coots was founded in 1978 by Asger "Boots" Hansen and Ed "Coots" Matthews, who had worked for the legendary Red Adair Service and Marine Company. 

Red Adair's company, International Well Control, bought Boots & Coots in 1997 and then Halliburton purchased it in 2010.

Red Adair was immortalized by John Wayne in the 1968 movie "Hellfighters."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.