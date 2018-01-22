Birthday Cake Bars - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Birthday Cake Bars

  • 1 package (1lb 5oz) sugar cookie mix
  • 1 white cake mix
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla paste
  • 1/2 cup rainbow sprinkles or sprinkles of your choice
  • 2 1/2 cups vanilla frosting
  • 1 teaspoon Birthday Cake flavoring/emulsion
  • 3 tablespoon rainbow sprinkles
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Line a 9x13 baking pan with parchment paper.
  3. In a medium sized bowl mix together all of the ingredients except for the sprinkles till combined well.
  4. Stir in the sprinkles.
  5. Press the cookie dough into the bottom of the pan.
  6. Bake for 30-35 minutes.
  7. Remove from the oven and thoroughly cool.
  8. In a small bowl mix together the vanilla frosting and the birthday cake flavoring.
  9. Spread the frosting over the cooled bars and sprinkle with remaining sprinkles.
  10. Cut into squares and serve.

