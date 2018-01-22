Montana mandates 'net neutrality' for state contracts

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case looms

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake has struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed an order prohibiting telecommunications companies receiving state contracts from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps.

U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan, who settled a former aide's sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money, says he developed a deep affection for the woman but never harassed her or pursued a romantic relationship with her.

The Rev. Wyatt Tee Walker, who helped assemble the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "Letter From Birmingham Jail," has died.

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S.

Officials say the five employees who have been missing since an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig are presumed dead.

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

A gay Los Angeles couple is suing the U.S. State Department for not recognizing one of their twin sons as a citizen.

A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation case in the nation.

A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana on Monday became the first state to bar telecommunications companies from receiving state contracts if they interfere with internet traffic or favor higher-paying sites or apps, under an order from Gov. Steve Bullock intended to protect so-called net neutrality.

The Democratic governor's order comes after the Federal Communications Commission last month repealed rules enacted in 2015 that had more tightly regulated companies such as AT&T and Verizon.

Commission members said the repeal was needed to ensure the government maintains a "light touch" in its oversight of the internet. But critics such as Bullock contend change will hurt consumers and make it harder for startup companies to enter the market.

"There has been a lot of talk around the country about how to respond to the recent decision," Bullock said in announcing his order before a group of computer science students in Helena. "It's time to actually do something about it."

Attorneys from more than 20 states and the District of Columbia have sued to block the repeal. State legislatures in New York, California and elsewhere have introduced bills promoting net neutrality, but Bullock is the first governor to taken action, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures.

His order applies to any company seeking a new state contract for telecommunications services after July 1. At that time, in order to receive a state contract companies must not "unreasonably interfere" with Montana internet users' ability to access the content of their choice. That includes giving preference to websites that pay more to internet providers.

Terms of existing telecommunications contracts with the state - worth about $50 million annually - would not be changed, Bullock spokeswoman Marissa Perry said. Among those are contracts with CenturyLink, Verizon, AT&T and Comcast, she said.

It was unclear from the order what would happen to companies with existing contracts. Bullock told the state Department of Administration to craft policies and guidance by March 1 to put the order into effect, and he invited governors and lawmakers across the United States to duplicate his action.

If other states follow suit, it could have a significant impact - both on large telecommunications companies with state contracts and smaller companies trying to get into the market, said Christopher Mitchell with the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, which supports net neutrality.

"States spend a lot of money on telecommunications contracts," Mitchell said. "We're seeing a number of states interested in doing something like this."

The National Cable and Telecommunications Association and USTelecom, which represent the broadband industry, said Congress and not individual states should step forward to craft permanent rules.

"We simply cannot have 50 different regulations governing our internet," said Sally Aman, US Telecom's senior vice president for public affairs.

It was not immediately clear if Bullock's order could face a legal challenge for being out of step with the FCC plan.

The FCC repeal - expected to go into effect this spring - pre-empted states and cities from imposing rules that contradict its own plan.

Perry said Bullock had latitude on the issue because his order applies only to state contracts and the terms by which Montana, as a consumer, wants to buy internet services

Aman said it was too soon to say if the broadband association would file a lawsuit over Bullock's order.

Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter at www.twitter.com/matthewbrownap .

