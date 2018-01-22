Report: Sooners Poach Georgia Assistant

Baker Mayfield was named the winner of the 2017 Manning Award, which is the only quarterback award that takes into consideration the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.More >>
Trae Young and the fourth-ranked Sooners go on the road to Kansas State and Bramlage Coliseum, a place Oklahoma hasn't won in since 2012.
Mike Gundy plans to promote former Auburn, Atlanta Falcons and Notre Dame defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder to defensive assistant, according to a Football Scoop report.
Oklahoma is poaching Georgia assistant coach Shane Beamer to help with the offense, according to an ESPN report.
Super Bowl LII basics: who, when, where, how.
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, the guys talk the upcoming Superbowl, OSU win in bedlam part two, sports contributor Matt Pinto joins the guys for Thunder rundown, Mel Kipers first NFL mock draft of the season, and everything college basketball.
