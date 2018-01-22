Report: Sooners Poach Georgia Assistant - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Sooners Poach Georgia Assistant

Norman -

Oklahoma is poaching Georgia assistant coach Shane Beamer to help with the offense, according to an ESPN report.

Beamer, whose dad Frank coached Virginia Tech from 1987-2015, was Georgia’s special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for the past two seasons. He’d previously coached for his dad at Virginia Tech.

Beamer is expected to assist Lincoln Riley with the offensive game plan and coach tight ends at OU. 

