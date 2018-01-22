1 Dead After 2-Vehicle Crash In Edmond

Emergency crews responded to an injury crash in Edmond, Oklahoma.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 2nd and Post, near the softball fields around 2:20 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Monday evening, that person died from injuries sustained in the crash.

One other person was treated at the scene of the crash.

At this time, there’s no word on what caused the crash. The names of the victims have not been released.

