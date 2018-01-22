FDNY: 32 people hurt, some seriously, in apartment fire

A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down

A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down

Dem, GOP leaders already blame each other as shutdown looms

Dem, GOP leaders already blame each other as shutdown looms

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Gold medalist: Nassar should have been imprisoned long ago

Gold medalist: Nassar should have been imprisoned long ago

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Gold medalist: Nassar should have been imprisoned long ago

Gold medalist: Nassar should have been imprisoned long ago

A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down

A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down

A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down

A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people were ready to hit the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people were ready to hit the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.

California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.

President Donald Trump's efforts to show that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016 appear to have stalled.

President Donald Trump's efforts to show that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016 appear to have stalled.

Trump's attempts to show voter fraud appear to have stalled

Trump's attempts to show voter fraud appear to have stalled

A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments this week in a case focusing on the life sentences given to D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo.

A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments this week in a case focusing on the life sentences given to D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo.

FDNY: 32 people have been taken to hospitals _ some with serious injuries _ following a fire in a Brooklyn apartment building.

FDNY: 32 people have been taken to hospitals _ some with serious injuries _ following a fire in a Brooklyn apartment building.

FDNY: 32 people hurt, some seriously, in apartment fire

FDNY: 32 people hurt, some seriously, in apartment fire

An indoor cycling track is opening in Detroit that is expected to draw bike riders from across the U.S. while giving inner-city youth an opportunity to participate in the fast-moving and growing sport.

An indoor cycling track is opening in Detroit that is expected to draw bike riders from across the U.S. while giving inner-city youth an opportunity to participate in the fast-moving and growing sport.

Authorities say a gun-wielding Florida man was fatally shot by officers after he attacked his wife and daughter.

Authorities say a gun-wielding Florida man was fatally shot by officers after he attacked his wife and daughter.

Philadelphia Eagles fans have taken to the streets to celebrate following their team's 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.

Philadelphia Eagles fans have taken to the streets to celebrate following their team's 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.

Few arrests as Eagles fans take to streets to celebrate

Few arrests as Eagles fans take to streets to celebrate

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" outdid another weekend's worth of newcomers to top the North American box office for the third straight weekend, making the surprise hit the fifth-highest grossing film of all time for Sony Pictures.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" outdid another weekend's worth of newcomers to top the North American box office for the third straight weekend, making the surprise hit the fifth-highest grossing film of all time...

Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.

Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Fire Department of New York says 32 people have been taken to hospitals - some with serious injuries - following a fire in a Brooklyn apartment building.

The FDNY says two of the patients were transported with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Daily News says residents in pajamas watched from the street as firefighters tackled the blaze. It was reported around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in Cypress Hills and brought under control about an hour later.

Two firefighters were among those requiring medical attention.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.