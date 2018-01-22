FDNY: 32 people hurt, some seriously, in apartment fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

FDNY: 32 people hurt, some seriously, in apartment fire

NEW YORK (AP) - The Fire Department of New York says 32 people have been taken to hospitals - some with serious injuries - following a fire in a Brooklyn apartment building.

The FDNY says two of the patients were transported with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Daily News says residents in pajamas watched from the street as firefighters tackled the blaze. It was reported around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in Cypress Hills and brought under control about an hour later.

Two firefighters were among those requiring medical attention.

