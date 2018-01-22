Government Shutdown To Affect Tinker AFB Employees

Ripples of the federal government shutdown are being felt here in the metro area.

Many employees won't know the full extent of the shutdown until later this morning.

According to statements on the Facebook page, Tinker AFB staff are encouraged to show up for work Monday and consult their supervisors.

Common interest services that are scheduled to be closed include: airman and family readiness and the library.

Limited services include education and training, the fitness centers, the youth center, medical clinic, and base exchange will all be open.

Base staff indicate they don't know how long they will have limited services.

Staff have also been instructed to check frequently for updates on major activities.

Tinker staff also state most temporary duty personnel are suspended until further notice.