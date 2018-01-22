Government Shutdown To Affect Tinker AFB Employees - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Government Shutdown To Affect Tinker AFB Employees

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Ripples of the federal government shutdown are being felt here in the metro area.

Many employees won't know the full extent of the shutdown until later this morning.

According to statements on the Facebook page, Tinker AFB staff are encouraged to show up for work Monday and consult their supervisors.

Common interest services that are scheduled to be closed include: airman and family readiness and the library.

Limited services include education and training, the fitness centers, the youth center, medical clinic, and base exchange will all be open.

Base staff indicate they don't know how long they will have limited services.

Staff have also been instructed to check frequently for updates on major activities.

Tinker staff also state most temporary duty personnel are suspended until further notice.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.