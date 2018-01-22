Golden Eagle Found Killed In SE Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Golden Eagle Found Killed In SE Oklahoma

For the second time in less than a month, an eagle has been shot and killed. 

The discovery was made last week just south of Granite. 

The golden eagle was found laying dead in a wheat field about 100 yards from a county road. 

According to a game warden, a rifle was used. The mature golden eagle was shot twice, once through the wing and once through the chest.  

A similar discovery was made last month just west of Broken Bow where a bald eagle is thought to have been shot down from its perch. A rifle casing was also recovered.

Now, both the bald eagle and golden eagle are protected making their hunting, abuse or even tampering with illegal. It's punishable up to six months in prison, and doubles for a repeat offense.

 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
